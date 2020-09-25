Prince Harry Is A ‘Henpecked Husband’ Who Must Stand Up To Meghan Markle, Royal Expert Says

Prince Harry is a “henpecked husband” who must stand up to wife Meghan Markle as she becomes increasingly political — and increasingly vocal about her beliefs — an expert on the British royal family says.

As the U.K.’s Express reported, the pair have faced backlash after participating in a video that called on Americans to take to the polls and vote this November. This led to criticism that the couple had become too political, with some seeing the video as something of a soft endorsement for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in his race against Donald Trump.

Dan Wootton, a royal commentator and expert on the British monarchy, told the newspaper that Prince Harry must insist to his wife that they stay out of politics.

But he has not done that, and Wootton believes he lacks the backbone to stand up to his wife.

“I say that for the moment Prince Harry remains the obedient, nodding wannabe first man. He is chipping in on Meghan Markle’s pet projects with perfectly scripted woke-ism British princely charm,” he said.

“But what happens when Prince Harry actually stands up to Meghan for the first time? What happens when Harry says no Meghan I am actually going to put the sanctity of the institution that I was brought up in first?”

The commentator said he “shudders” to think of what would happen in this case, as he does not believe Markle would take it well. The commentator went on to say that it was unlikely to ever happen in the first place, as Harry is “the very definition of a henpecked husband.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Markle’s political views have earned her some attention from American President Donald Trump, who said he was “not a fan” of the Suits actress after she made the call to Americans to go out and vote.

The criticism from Wootton comes as Prince Harry and Markle have already stepped away from their royal duties and moved to North America, with Harry saying that Markle faced unfair scrutiny from the media. There are reports that the pair may be drifting even further from the monarchy, as The Inquisitr noted that he is now considering become a citizen of the United States.

Citing an unnamed source, OK! Magazine reported that Harry has met with immigration lawyers and is ready to start the process and excited to become an American citizen. The couple has not said anything publicly that would support the speculation.