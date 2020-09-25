Meghan Markle Wants To Run For President Of The United States, Report Says

Meghan Markle has presidential aspirations, according to a new report from Vanity Fair. The headline comes as news that her husband, Prince Harry, may consider becoming a United States citizen.

Although representatives for the Duchess of Sussex insisted that she does not plan to run for political office, a close personal friend told the magazine that Markle might run for POTUS in the future.

“One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” said a close friend of the royal. “I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles, she would seriously consider running for president.”

The words do not come as a complete surprise because her biographer Omid Scobie also previously mentioned that the former Suits actress might see herself occupying the White House one day.

“She has her eyes set on the U.S. presidency. Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president,” Scobie told True Royalty’s documentary Meghan for President?

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Another person familiar with Markle’s plans denied the rumors about the duchess ever considering a presidential run in the U.S.

“While there’s no denying she is interested and engaged in politics as a topic, she harbors no ambition to enter a career in politics herself,” said one well-placed source.

Still others like author Andrew Morton, who wrote Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, think that she wouldn’t ever jump into statesmanship because it takes thicker skin than she has in order to make it in the polarized American political landscape. He doesn’t believe she would be able to handle it, especially because of her connection to Prince Harry and his family.

Recently, Markle raised eyebrows when she appeared with her husband and urged people in the U.S. to vote, calling the upcoming election on November 3, then most important in our lifetimes. According to The Inquisitr, encouraging people to vote and effectively endorsing Joe Biden earned the duchess a rebuke from Donald Trump.

Although the royal couple is no longer working members of the British Royal Family, their foray into the political arena was a departure from the standard protocol for the royals. They usually stay politically neutral.

Since she no longer works for Queen Elizabeth II, Markle has been active ahead of this year’s voting. She’s made calls with Gloria Steinem to voters, and she spoke at a virtual event from a nonprofit that Michelle Obama cofounded called When All Women Vote Couch Party.