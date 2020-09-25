Ashley Tisdale Sizzles In Cropped White Tank Top & Figure-Hugging Trousers

On Friday, September 24, American actress Ashley Tisdale shared a stunning snap with her 12.9 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, the former Disney Channel star kneeled on what appears to be a wooden table. Trays, a lamp, and a small glass vase containing red flowers had been placed behind her. She grazed her temples and tilted her head, as she focused her attention on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

The 35-year-old opted to wear a white cropped tank top adorned with the words “homme body” in small black writing. Ashley paired the top with matching high-waisted figure-hugging trousers. The casual ensemble accentuated her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean arms. The High School Musical actress finished off the look with layered necklaces, numerous rings, and three gold bracelets worn on her right wrist. She also styled her slightly tousled hair in a deep middle part.

In the caption, Ashley noted that she wrote a post on her blog Frenshe, in which she discussed her “explant journey.” As reported by Allure, the “Love Me & Let Me Go” singer announced in August that she had surgery to get her breast implants removed.

Quite a few of Ashley’s followers flocked to the comments section to state that they appreciated her sharing her story.

“You’re amazing, Ashley! Thank you for speaking out about your journey. You’re so admirable,” wrote a commenter.

“Just read your story, incredibly encouraging. Glad to hear you are feeling better. [Y]ou know what is best for your body,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many fans also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You look awesome in that outfit @ashleytisdale,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of red heart and smiling face emoji to the comment.

“I’m in love with all these posts. You are so gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon amassed more than 90,000 likes.

It seems that the picture, which showed Ashley with a flat stomach, may have been taken at an earlier date. Last week, she revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, Christopher French are expecting a child.

In those photos, the couple posed together on a grassy area with green foliage in the background. Ashley wore a white maxi dress while touching her baby bump. Her followers seemed eager to congratulate her pregnancy, with the post receiving more than 34,000 comments.