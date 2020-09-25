Ron Paul Suffers From ‘Medical Emergency’ During Livestream Interview

Former presidential candidate Ron Paul suffered from a “medical emergency” on Friday afternoon during a livestream interview on his YouTube channel, Heavy reported. The incident took place just after 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Liberty Report when Paul’s speech became slurred, and he struggled to continue speaking.

According to Chad Pergram of Fox News, Paul was hospitalized on Friday afternoon for “precautionary reasons.” Per The Washington Examiner, Fox News host Harris Faulkner said on the same day that the retired politician is “lucid and optimistic.”

As noted by Heavy, Paul’s symptoms appeared to be signs of a stroke, although no official statement on the incident has been released. If the former congressman suffered from a stroke, the publication noted that prompt medical attention is critical for a positive outcome. Since the incident took place on a livestream, Heavy speculated that the physician likely received such care immediately.

Many took to Twitter to offers their prayers for the Libertarian firebrand.

“Please pray for Ron Paul. It appears a medical issue may have just happened during his show,” the Twitter account for We Are Libertarians tweeted.

“Say a prayer for Ron Paul. He’s truly one of the best humans in politics,” tweeted journalist Cassandra Fairbanks.

“It appears Ron Paul may have just suffered a stroke. Pray for him and his family,” the Twitter account for The Daily Caller wrote.

“Prayers UP for my personal hero, Ron Paul right now. I’m sick to my stomach,” another supporter wrote.

Video of Paul’s stroke is available below, but it might be disturbing to some viewers.

Paul is known for his opposition to the Patriot Act, voting against two wars in Iraq, and his many battles against tax increases. Per Mises Institute, the former congressman is an ardent believer in property rights and the Austrian School of economics, and fiercely opposed to United States militarism and the Federal Reserve. Although Paul spent time in the House of Representatives, the institute claims that his legacy is most defined by the minds that he has changed over the years.

The libertarian firebrand is not known to bite his tongue. As The Inquisitr reported, he stunned Fox News anchor Jesse Watters earlier this year when he torched Donald Trump on issues from economic policy to immigration. Notably, the former presidential candidate slammed Trump for failing to balance the federal budget and pointed to the United States’ rising debt. Overall, he graded the president’s economic policies with a C-.