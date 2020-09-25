Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Bodacious Backside In An Impossibly Tiny String Bikini: ‘Happy Friday!’

Yaslen Clemente heated things up on her Instagram page today with a steamy set of snaps that saw her showing some serious skin. The model returned to her account just moments ago with the hot new share that has already been showered with love by her millions of fans.

The upload included two photos that captured Yaslen standing outside on the patio of her home next to a large hot tub. She posed with her bodacious backside to the camera in the first image, resting one knee on the edge of the tub as she turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at something off into the distance with a seductive stare. She rocked an impossibly tiny zebra-print string bikini that included a pair of cheeky bottoms, offering her 2.2 million followers a full look at her round booty and sculpted thighs. It was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Yaslen turned to face the camera for the second snap, giving her audience a glimpse of the front side of her swimwear and the rest of her flawless figure. The 180-degree turn revealed that she was sporting a triangle-style bikini top with minuscule cups that covered up only what was necessary of her voluptuous assets, exposing an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. It also had thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Fans were also treated to a peek at her flat stomach and toned abs, much to their delight.

Yaslen styled her blond locks down in loose waves that were worn in a deep side part. She also added a dainty drop necklace that fell to the middle of her chest, drawing even more attention to the bust display.

The double-pic update quickly proved to be a hit, racking up nearly 18,000 likes within one hour of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the social media star.

“You are so beautiful!” one person wrote.

“Good God you’re smokin’ HOT @yaslenxoxo straight FIRE!!” quipped another fan.

“MY INSPIRATION, ALWAYS KILLING IT,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re such a gorgeous angel, a true goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Yaslen seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears in her Instagram shares. Yesterday, the stunner sent temperatures soaring when she showcased her killer curves in a white crop top and matching shorts. That look proved to be another hit, earning over 26,000 likes and 261 comments to date.