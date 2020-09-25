Olivia Ponton Showcases Her Tan Skin And Bleach Blonde Hair In Latest Bikini Selfies

Model and influencer, Olivia Ponton, shared a series of five stunning pictures on her Instagram account today. In each of the selfies, Ponton flaunted her messy bleach blonde hair and toned body.

In her first photo, Ponton rested both palms on each side of her head while she winked one eye as her left eye looked away from the camera. Her long and volume-filled locks laid down each side of her chest. Additionally, the 18-year-old scrunched her lips together to make a kissing face.

Ponton stunned in the second snapshot, as she looked directly into the lens so her 1.8 million followers had the opportunity to gaze directly into her deep brown eyes. She rested her left arm across her stomach as her right hand was placed on the edge of her face.

In the third shot, Ponton showed off her tan skin and sculpted body in a white and purple tie-dyed bikini top. She tilted her head slightly to the right as she gazed softly into the lens. With both arms rested on the outside of her body, it allowed her to display more of her figure than in the previous photos. She also rocked a necklace with her name spelled on it in gold letters.

Ponton lightened the mood in her fourth picture, as she showcased her bright smile for her fans. Once again, her full and wavy hair fell down to the middle of her tummy. Similar to her very first picture, Ponton winked for the shot.

In the last snap of the series, Ponton gave her followers a soft smile while her right hand was displayed against the side of her cheek. The model appeared to be in a bedroom of some sort, as there was a bed with a white comforter and closet doors in the backdrop.

In only a half a hour, the post received an impressive 50,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments, which were filled with fans that were in awe of her beauty.

“You’re so freaking gorgeous ahhh,” one person admitted.

“Just looked up stunning in the dictionary and this selfie was next to it!!” another fan exclaimed.

“So beautiful,” a third person stated.

Ponton’s comments section was also overwhelmed with heart emojis by numerous people.

Ponton’s followers are used to her posts being light-hearted and fun, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, where both herself and Darianka Sanchez stuck their tongues out for a series of goofy pictures.