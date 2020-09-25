Saffron Barker Poses In Guess Tank Top & Daisy Dukes: ‘Goodbye Shorts Weather’

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself from a recent photoshoot. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The 20-year-old stunned in a red tank top that featured Guess’s signature logo across the front in gold text. She tucked the garment into her high-waisted light blue denim shorts that fell way above her upper thigh. Barker paired the ensemble with white lace-up sneakers that had red detailing on the back. She styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and decorated her short nails with a coat of white polish. Barker accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a heart pendant, numerous bracelets, and rings.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped in front of a plain backdrop with both her hands raised above her head. Barker pushed one leg forward and rested her foot on tiptoes. She flashed a smile directly at the camera lens and showed off her pearly whites.

In the next slide, she covered her eyes with eye-catching white shades. Barker placed one hand to the side of her head while sporting a mouth-open expression.

In the third and final frame, she held both hands behind her head and posed fairly side-on with a smile on her face.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 45,500 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“You’re honestly so so amazing, beautiful and beyond loved please never forget that. ilysm,” one user wrote.

“You are honestly soooooooooo gorgeous and stunning and beautiful I love you sooooooooooooo much,” another person shared.

“Why are you so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Your beauty is unreal,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the online sensation has her own clothing collection with brand In The Style. Earlier this month, she modeled one of the garments while enjoying a sunny day with her mom. Barker rocked a short dress that featured a print all over with black thigh-high boots that looked to be made out of suede. She tied her long, wavy blond locks up in a high ponytail but left the front down to frame her face.