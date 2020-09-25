Celeste Bright Takes A Dip In The Pool In A Tiny Bikini And Shares Upcoming Travel Plans

Celeste Bright returned to her Instagram page on Friday to share a sizzling new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The model showcased her killer figure in an itty-bitty bikini while revealing her upcoming travel plans with her 661,000 followers.

The 26-year-old was captured waist-deep in the pool in the hot new addition to her feed. She balanced on one leg while propping the other on top of a circular stool under the water as the breeze gently blew through her long, platinum tresses. Several lounge chairs and umbrellas could be seen on the patio behind her, as well as a straw-covered awning that gave the snap a slight tropical vibe — a fitting ambiance, as Celeste revealed in the caption that she was on her way to Miami.

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Celeste’s certainly did not disappoint. The bombshell wore a tiny, paisley two-piece from Montce Swim with a bold color scheme that popped against her gorgeous tan. The swimwear included a bandeau-style top that cinched in the middle of her chest, exposing an eyeful of her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It also appeared to have thin shoulder straps, though they were mostly covered up, as the model’s blond locks were draped over her shoulders in loose waves.

The matching bottoms of the set were even more risque, though Celeste’s followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her sculpted thighs and derriere well on display for her audience to admire. It also had a thin, v-style waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist while also drawing attention to her taut stomach and abs.

Celeste completed her look with a pair of oversized hoop earrings, as well as a trendy necklace stack that included a white beaded choker.

Fans quickly made use of the like button on the post, hitting it over 3,000 times within 30 minutes of the skin-baring snap being shared to her feed. Dozens of followers flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the star with compliments.

“Yes, you are incredibly beautiful,” one person wrote.

“So pretty,” praised another fan.

“You look amazing in your bikini. Cute legs, perfect skin, sexy body, you are a flawless goddess. Enjoy your trip to Miami and please post more pics on IG from down there,” a third follower remarked.

“Have fun bb,” added a fourth admirer.

There has been no shortage of bikini snaps from Celeste this month. Last week, the star returned to her page to show off her flawless physique in a black two-piece that was covered in sequins. That look proved to be another hit, racking up over 17,000 likes and 214 comments to date.