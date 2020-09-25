Bethany Lily April Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Partially Unbuttoned Flannel Shirt & Tiny Daisy Dukes

On Friday, September 25, British model Bethany Lily April shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 3.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 24-year-old posing in front of a white wall. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in London, England.

Bethany opted to wear a black-and-red flannel shirt. She fastened only the top button of the shirt and wore a plunging bralette underneath the garment. She also sported a pair of tiny denim shorts and white ankle socks. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell styled her curled hair in half-up pigtails.

In the first image, Bethany sat on the floor with one of her knees bent. She leaned forward and rested her hands on her thighs, as she gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following picture by squatting. The social media sensation hooked her thumb into the waistband of her shorts and placed her other hand on the top of her head. She tugged on her flannel and pursed her lips in the final photo.

In the caption, Bethany noted that “[f]lannel season” will be soon approaching. She proceeded to ask her followers if they had that type of shirt in their wardrobe and if so “what colour.” She also advertised for Boohooman by tagging the company.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Three actually, red, orange, and blue,” wrote one commenter

“Yes and red and black,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of Bethany’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Oh, [g]orgeous you stole my heart,” gushed an admirer.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” added a different devotee, along with numerous red heart emoji.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 17,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a tiny bikini while rinsing off in an outdoor shower. That post, however, has since been removed from the social media platform.