Olivia Culpo Dazzles Fans In Chic, White Dress & Beige, High-Heeled Boots

Olivia Culpo dazzled her 4.7 million Instagram followers on Thursday with a white-hot shot of her in an extremely stylish look.

In a series of three photos, the social media star showed off her sleek physique as she reclined in an off-white living room chair that had a seashell-esque design. She tagged the photo to share that the piece was made by interior designer Jess Diab.

The brunette beauty sported an eggshell-colored, St. John frock, with a high neckline and long, bell sleeves that tapered at the wrists. She cinched the dress at the waist with a thin, gold belt, and the skirt fell elegantly past her knees. She also wore beige, knee-high slouchy boots with a high heel to complete the look.

Olivia accessorized with gold earrings and pulled her dark, brown hair back into a tight chignon. She also posed with her brand new white, quilted-leather bag, which had a gold, chain-link strap.

The 28-year-old chose a different pose for each photo so she could properly showcase her ensemble. In the first shot, she reclined in the chair with her legs crossed, displaying her fit figure. In the second image, Olivia stood confidently, exhibiting how well the slouchy boots paired with the show-stopping sheath as well as the impeccable interior design of the space. For the third upload, the former pageant personality lovingly cradled her new purse, holding it up to her right cheek and smiling.

The interior aesthetic complimented her look, with the wood floor contrasting the textured, cream-colored walls. The fireplace was a white-and-gray marble that matched the side table next to the chair, and the underlying rug had a gray-and-white checkerboard design.

The style star’s post received an abundance of support from her followers, with over 46,000 people liking the image and more than 300 users commenting with their praise. Many of the commenters signaled their appreciation with heart eyes emoji while others gave Olivia the fire symbol, noting her knockout look.

“[B]eyond gorggggg,” gushed a fan.

“Love this look,” stated another follower.

“Looks so cozy and chic,” a user commented, pointing out the whole post’s aesthetic.

“That dress tho […] such a gorgeous bag,” an admirer remarked, loving the model’s outfit.

White may be Olivia’s favorite color, as she recently shared another in-vogue, white look a few weeks back, according to The Inquisitr. Sitting on the ledge of a building at sunset, the fashion influencer sported a monochromatic look, with a white tee-shirt, casual, cropped jeans, and strappy sandals. She completed the style with a cream-colored, Louis Vuitton bag.