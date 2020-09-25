Kim Kardashian Accused Of Doing Her Sisters Dirty For Sharing Vintage Family Photo

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a vintage family photo that included herself with her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. The snapshot caught the attention of many and has social media talking.

In the pic, Kim stunned in a sleeveless black garment that displayed her decolletage. The business mogul has sported different hairstyles over the years and was seen with blond hair and a middle part. She kept her nails short and almost looked unrecognizable.

Her younger sister, Khloe, also wore black attire with long sleeves. The silky number appeared to be loose-fitted and had a low neckline. The reality star styled her wavy brunette locks down with a middle part and accessorized herself with earrings that were only just visible.

Kendall rocked for a black T-shirt while the youngest of the sisters, Kylie, opted for some color and wore a short-sleeved purple top with light blue jeans. The online sensation covered one eye with her side fringe and has a completely different style now.

The photograph appeared to be taken at a dinner occasion. Kim and Khloe both sat down in front of a black table with plates in front of them while Kylie and Kendall both stood up. All four of them looked directly at the camera lens with a smile and were seemingly enjoying a family outing.

Kim tagged all her siblings in the photo and referred to them as “babies” in her caption.

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 800,000 likes and over 5,400 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 189.2 million followers.

Fans in the comments section were quick to judge Kim on posting the photo and insist she only uploaded it because she knows she’s the only one that looks good.

“Lol Kim know she’s wrong. She’s the only one that looks good,” one user wrote.

“How long until Khloe makes her take it down,” another person shared.

“Kylie, she ain’t have to violate you like that,” remarked a third fan, adding the laughing/crying face emoji.

“When you post a picture only you look cute in. You doing the others so dirty Kim lol,” a fourth admirer commented.

