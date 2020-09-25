Sarah Houchens Flaunts Buns Of Steel In Sexy Orange Yoga Pants

Sarah Houchens put her peachy posterior on full display in a sizzling series of snaps added to her Instagram feed on Friday. The multi-photo update saw the model in the same, sexy attire and quickly captured the attention of her 1 million fans.

The first image in the series showed Sarah with her figure turned in profile. Sarah arched her back and popped her booty out as she gazed into the distance. The fitness model placed both arms near her sides and sunshine came spilling over her shoulders. She posed outside in front of plenty of lush greenery, and a few brick buildings could be seen as well.

The next few images saw Sarah altering her poses while clad in the same sporty, chic look from NVGTN Navi.

She opted for a black top that perfectly suited her fit frame. The garment had capped sleeves that were tight on her arms, and the cropped cut treated her adoring fans to a great glimpse of her rock-hard abs. It had a basic crew neckline and a thick band that was tight around her ribs, drawing further attention to her toned upper half.

Sarah added a pop of brightness on the bottom, rocking a pair of orange yoga pants that complemented her bronze skin. Its waistband was thick and stretched high over Sarah’s midsection, highlighting her tiny frame and hourglass curves. Sarah’s muscular legs could be seen through the fabric, and her buns of steel were also on display. She completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers with matching laces.

Sarah wore her blond locks down and straight and styled them in different ways in each of the photos. In the caption of the post, she shared an inspirational quote with fans and used a few hashtags. As of this writing, the update has been live for a few hours, and it’s already amassed over 17,000 likes and 300-plus comments from her adoring audience. Several social media users were quick to compliment Sarah’s bombshell body, while a few others used emoji instead.

“This color is so cute and reminds me of fall. You look SO good,” one follower gushed, adding several flame emoji to the end of the comment.

“Very true. When you think you have it figured out, you relize [sic] you had nothing figured out,” another follower wrote in reference to the caption.

“Amazing colour on you… peach for that peach is your Color,” a third social media user complimented.

“Orange is your dang COLOR. Body of a goddess for sure. You are fantastic Sarah,” a fourth Instagrammer raved.