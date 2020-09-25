Spoilers For Friday’s ‘General Hospital’: Valentin’s Making Moves & Cameron Opens Up To Josslyn

General Hospital spoilers hint that viewers have plenty to look forward to with Friday’s episode. Everybody will learn more about the plan that Elizabeth, Franco, and Scott concocted regarding Nikolas and Ava, but teasers indicate that there are big developments coming on other fronts as well.

Alexis has been thrown some major life challenges recently and this week she faced one more with a diagnosis of osteoporosis. As her daughters Sam and Molly fussed over her, Valentin showed up and took a different approach. He needled her in a sense, but he also provided her with some much-needed support in other ways. General Hospital teasers indicate that he may do more of that during the September 25 show.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Valentin will feel the need to defend Alexis for some reason. The sneak peek for Friday’s episode shows that the two will spend some time together, and General Hospital viewers are loving the dynamic between them.

During the conversation between the two, General Hospital teasers detail that he will talk about leveling the playing field somehow. It’s not known yet whether this refers to his ELQ takeover or something else, but it seems he will feel confident in sharing his thoughts with Alexis.

Todd Wawrychuk / Walt Disney Television

The next show also brings a potentially challenging chat between Cameron and Josslyn. Apparently, Cameron will confess something while talking to Josslyn. As much as viewers may hope that this confession will be about his feelings for Trina, it seems that probably won’t be the case.

The sneak peek shares that the two will talk about Elizabeth and Franco to some degree. General Hospital spoilers detail that Josslyn will mention something that prompts Cameron to reply that he doesn’t think it is an option for Liz and Franco.

As far as Cameron knows, things have been a little rocky between his mom and stepdad lately. Whatever it is that he and Joss discuss, it seems that he’ll feel down about what’s going on with Liz and Franco. Considering that the two have been playing up some troubles publicly while secretly working to deal with Ava and Nikolas, it could be that Cam’s worries are essentially all for nothing.

General Hospital spoilers hint that soon Valentin may end up in a contentious confrontation with Ned, and the teens will be getting ready for their Homecoming event. Alexis’ struggles will continue, but it seems that both Ned and Valentin will be lending some support. As for Cameron and his love triangle, fans can likely expect something significant to shift on this front during the upcoming Homecoming dance and many people seem to be rooting for him to pick Trina over Josslyn.