Daisey O’Donnell Sparkles In A Teeny Thong Bikini For Sexy New Video: ‘Happy Place’

British bombshell Daisey O’Donnell sparkled in her latest Instagram upload. The model showed off her insane figure as she strutted her stuff in a racy ensemble.

In the sexy video, Daisey looked hotter than ever as she opted for a sparkling Instagram filter while wearing a pink and white bikini. The teeny top boasted a low-cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. The thin straps also showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.

The thong bikini bottoms were pulled high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as they showed off her round booty and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in full view for the clip.

She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a chain and pendant around her neck. She also sported rings on her fingers, bracelets on both wrists, and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Daisey posed in an array of positions as she ran her fingers through her hair, tugged at her bathing suits, bent her knee and turned around to show off her tanned and toned body.

In the background, a large outdoor couch and some flowers could be seen, as well as a bright blue sky and some green trees that blew in the wind. She geotagged her location as Marbella, Spain.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in straight strands that she flung behind her back and pushed over her shoulder.

Daisey’s 999,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The video was viewed more than 30,000 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 130 messages.

“Wow your unreal,” one follower gushed.

“Oh girl you are [fire emoji],” remarked another.

“OMG stop being so bloody perfect,” a third social media user wrote.

“Just truly gorgeous…mind blowing,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her show some skin in her online photos. She’s often photographed rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, and skimpy shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a colorful printed string bikini while soaking up some sun at the beach. That post also proved to be a big hit among her adoring fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 21,000 likes and over 230 comments.