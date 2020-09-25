Fitness Trainer Brit Manuela Shows Off Gym-Honed Physique In A Blue-And-White Bikini

Brit Manuela has spent countless hours working in the gym to sculpt her figure, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on social media. The model and fitness trainer did just that in her latest Instagram post that was shared just moments ago and has already proved to be a huge hit with her adoring fans.

The upload included two snaps that captured the 26-year-old standing outside on a beautiful day. She posed in the middle of a sidewalk that was lined with vibrant green bushes, cupping her head in her hands in the first snap while flashing a huge smile to the camera. She dropped one arm down by her side in the second photo and wore a sultry expression on her face as she gazed back at the lens with an alluring stare.

A geotag indicated that the photos were snapped at Bradley Beach, which seemed to be where Brit was heading, as she was clad in nothing more than a skimpy bikini from Oh Polly that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The two-piece included a white scoop neck top that fell low down her chest, flashing an ample amount of cleavage as she worked the camera. It had contrasting blue piping along its neckline that drew further attention to her exposed bust, as well as thin blue shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

Brit also sported a pair of matching bottoms that were arguably even more risque. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed the model to show off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. It also featured a v-style waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat midsection, and chiseled abs.

Brit wore her hair down in the double-pic update, letting it spill down her back in loose waves. She also added a gold pendant necklace and thin hoop earrings to give her swim ensemble a hint of bling.

One hour proved to be plenty of time for fans to shower the skin-baring Instagram update with love. It has amassed more than 14,000 likes within the short period of time as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Love this and you,” one person wrote.

“Looking as beautiful as ever,” praised another fan.

“Sexy body,” a third follower commented.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

Brit is hardly shy about showing off the results of her intense fitness regimen on her page. She recently showcased her impressive physique in a bold red two-piece that left little to the imagination. That look was another hit, racking up over 53,000 likes and 654 comments to date.