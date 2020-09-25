Brazilian Teen Model Jade Picon Flaunts Insane Figure In Blue Bikini On Instagram

Teen internet star Jade Picon thrilled her 9.9 million Instagram followers with a titillating update. Clad in the bare minimum, she showed off her insane figure and sparked a frenzy among her fans as they raced to view the image.

The Brazilian model shared the photo just before noon on Friday. According to Google Translate, she simply stated that everything was in blue. Her mesmerizing location, per her geotag, were the Maldives Islan

The fitness fanatic wore an itty-bitty blue bikini that left very little to the imagination. The top had classic triangular-shaped cups and exposed her generous cleavage and bronzed décolletage. Jade wore the matching bottoms on her lower half. The barely-there thong tied high on her hips with strings that dangled down her voluptuous hips.

The swimsuit allowed her to bare her midsection and Jade flaunted her toned abs. Her tiny waist highlighted her delicate hourglass frame.

Jade styled her hair in a side-part. She let her long, brown locks tumble down her shoulder and back in casual disarray.

The social media icon sat on a hammock that was suspended in a palm tree. The rope-lined chair hung on the shore next to the ocean which frothed just behind the model. The wet sand glistened with the seawater. In the distance, the waves crashed at sea, while striated clouds complemented the blue sky. Flanking either side of Jade, were two large palm fronds which hung close to the ground.

The influencer posed coyly for the camera. She put a protective hand on one of her knees while looking at the lens. She placed her knees together, while her arm and elbow also obscured a clear shot of her body. Jade angled her head downward and played with her hair shyly in a rather beguiling pose.

Jade’s admirers flocked to engage with her on the platform. More than 300,000 people have already liked the image and she has received a horde of compliments in the comments section.

“My wife, you are so beautiful,” one fan gushed and added heart and flame emoji to the comment.

“Jade, you and this place are in a beauty competition. Seriously! I’m in love with the photos!” another raved about the fitness maven and the location of her shoot.

One devotee called her “beautiful and perfect,” according to Google Translate.

A fourth Instagrammer wanted to know her location.

“Tell me, where are you now, sexy girl?” they wanted to know.

Those that follow Jade, know that she’s currently on vacation in the Maldives. A month ago, The Inquisitr reported that she was enjoying some downtime in São Miguel dos Milagres.