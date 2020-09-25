Halloween Costume Masks Aren’t Enough To Protect Against Coronavirus, Physician Warns

Halloween masks — at least, of the type worn by children (and in some cases, adults) — aren’t enough to protect against transmission of the coronavirus, the pathogen responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, a physician told WBRC-TV.

In a few weeks, millions of children across the country will don costumes and, in many cases, masks, to complete their disguises as they go door-to-door for the annual collection of candy. And while many parents may think that those masks may prevent children from transmitting or contracting the coronavirus, Dr. Erin DeLaney, a physician with University of Alabama-Birmingham Family Medicine, says they’re not enough.

Specifically, those masks generally have holes at the nostrils, eyes and mouth to allow the wearer to see and breathe. As such, they do little to nothing to prevent slow the spread of respiratory droplets, the primary means of transmission of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. DeLaney also notes that putting one of the masks that have come into vogue since the coronavirus pandemic emerged — which is to say, a cloth face covering that covers the nose and mouth — on a child’s face, and then a traditional Halloween mask on top of it, is likely to restrict a child’s ability to breathe.

“We don’t want people to double mask, to put a cloth mask on top of a Halloween mask, there is some risk and danger associated with that in terms of little children being able to breathe and be comfortable,” she said.

Instead, she suggests that kids incorporate the holiday into their coronavirus mask.

John Moore / Getty Images

“What we are recommending are masks that may be Halloween themed,” she said.

Further, she encouraged parents to be extra cautious about their kids touching things during trick-or-treating.

As The New York Times reported in May, however, the likelihood that the coronavirus can or will be spread on surfaces — for example, by an infected person touching candy wrappers and then handing them to a child or adult who then touches them — is small.

Precautions aside, the matter of kids trick-or-treating or otherwise participating in other Halloween activities is being looked at through the lens of the pandemic. As The L.A. Times reported earlier this month, Los Angeles County banned trick-or-treating, and suggested safer alternatives instead, although they later walked back that decision. In contrast, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the governors of New York and New Jersey have both said that they have no intention of banning door-to-door trick-or-treating.