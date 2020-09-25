Anna Nystrom Sizzles As Her Skimpy Black Miniskirt Rides Up Her Thigh On Instagram

Anna wished her followers a happy start to their weekend in the snap.

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom sizzled in her latest Instagram snap on Friday afternoon. The model put on a leggy display as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Anna looked like a total smokeshow while wearing a skimpy black miniskirt. The garment fit snugly around her tiny waist as it rode up her muscular thigh to show off plenty of skin.

She added a chunky knitted beige sweater to the mix as well. The shirt featured a turtleneck top and long sleeves that she cuffed just above her wrists. She accessorized the glam look with a pair of dangling earrings and some knee-high black heeled boots on her feet.

Anna sat on the arm of a couch for the pic. She had one foot on the floor as she raised her other leg up higher and rested her hand on her knee. She placed her other hand behind her titled head as she arched her back. She looked out of a nearby window with a big smile on her face.

In the background of the shots, a white marble table with a book and flower vase could be seen, as well as tons of decorative pillows. Sunlight streamed through the window as the sheer drapes were pushed to the side.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back off of her forehead with a black headband. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that cascaded over both shoulders.

Anna’s over 8.4 million followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 17,000 times within the first 37 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 170 messages during that time.

“Good morning beautiful girl,” one follower stated.

“Stunning little lady,” another wrote.

“Wow so totally gorgeous!” declared a third social media user.

“Queen of beauty and elegance,” a fourth person gushed in a comment.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes flaunting her gym-honed physique in revealing ensembles for her online pics. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, tight workout gear, and scanty bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted to pose in a pair of skintight green leggings. The pants did little to hide her muscular booty and legs as she paired them with a cropped hooded sweatshirt. To date, that post has racked up more than 143,000 likes and over 950 comments.