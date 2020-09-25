‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Elena Gets Too Close To Nate

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that in her worry over Amanda being Hilary’s twin, Elena ends up going too far when it comes to her friend and co-worker Nate, which could lead to severe complications in her relationship with Devon.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) has made her feelings about Devon (Bryton James) helping Amanda (Mishael Morgan) learn more about his late wife, Hilary, clear. However, after Devon considers what Hilary would have wanted regarding her twin sister, he decides to go against Elena’s wishes, which makes her worry.

Actress Brytni Sarpy recently discussed the situation with her on-screen alter ego with Soap Opera Digest. She teased some rather juicy details about the upcoming twists the storyline will take.

Sarpy revealed that Elena dreams about things going too far between Amanda and Devon, and she awakens upset. However, instead of admitting her fears to Devon, Elena tries to present herself in the best possible light to her boyfriend instead of being authentically herself.

“Elena is used to be confident and such a sound companion, that she wants to keep up that facade with the man she loves,” teased Sarpy.

“She’s trying to be her best self in the presence of Devon, instead of her true self. I think it’s complicated to be yourself in a relationship, especially as things are beginning to blossom.”

However, Elena is struggling because she was there as Devon grieved Hilary and their unborn child, and it left an emotional scar for her too. Amanda having Hilary’s face and DNA is an awful lot for Elena to handle, and it brings out her insecurities.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

At work, Elena has a listening ear in Nate (Sean Dominic). He is dating Amanda, and he’s had a strong hand in helping her learn that Hilary was her twin. Nate also offered to help be Elena’s rock as she navigates the situation with Devon. Of course, becoming that close can have unintended consequences, which Sarpy addressed.

“It’s dangerous territory when she unloads her baggage onto Nate. The emotional weight of her issues with Devon his shared with Nate, creating a closeness that confuses their friendship.”

It sounds like Devon and Elena will end up having more problems than her insecurity when it comes to Hilary. If Elena and Nate cross a line, it could be devastating for both Elena and Devon, as well as Nate and Amanda. These Genoa City couples face some serious issues in the days ahead on The Young and the Restless.