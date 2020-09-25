Carrington Durham Stuns In Bright Pink Lingerie Set From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Label

Paris Hilton approved of Carrington's revealing look.

Social media sensation Carrington Durham captivated her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday with racy photo that showed her modeling lacy lingerie.

Carrington, 19, wore a two-piece set from Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s sought-after lingerie label. She is one of the celebrity ambassadors for the brand, and her fans seem to think that she always does a fine job of promoting it. In her latest stunning snapshot, the influencer used her ample curves to show off a supportive hot pink bra that popped against her bronze complexion. According to the brand’s website, she wore the “Savage Not Sorry Half Cup Bra with Lace.”

The garment featured sleek and silky half cups that were lightly padded to give her bust a boost. The top halves of the cups were decorated with floral lace. The delicate fabric featured pretty petal patterns. Carrington paired the piece with the “Savage Not Sorry Low-Rise Strappy Thong.” The skimpy panty had a diamond-shaped front that offered minimal coverage. It was attached to a pair of thin straps on each side. The stretchy bands formed large cutouts over Carrington’s lower abdomen before merging above her curvy hips.

She wore her blond hair with a slight side part. Her waist-length locks were styled in a sleek blowout that flowed over her shoulders and down her back. A large portion of hair was also nestled in the center of her buxom chest.

She stood outside in a corner between a white wall and a glass window. She placed one hand up against the wall. The other was down and extended toward the camera. Her long fingernails were all painted different colors.

Carrington stepped her left foot forward to accentuate the curve of her pert posterior. At the same time, she turned her head slightly to the side. She provocatively parted her lips as she gazed into the camera with a sultry, heavy-lidded look.

A crystal chandelier was visible through the window beside Carrington. She appeared to be posing outside the Beverly Hills mansion where she and other members of the Clubhouse social media collective live.

The content creator’s post garnered over 86,000 likes and 200 comments from her followers. One famous face who approved of her look was DJ Paris Hilton. The heiress with a penchant for pink responded to Carrington’s post with a string of fire emoji and a heart-eye emoji.

“Like she is the baddest out there like it’s just a blow out there is no competition,” read a message from a fan.

“You looking fine as wine today,” another admirer said.

“I just fell in love again,” declared a third commenter.

Earlier this summer, Carrington wowed her fans by wearing her lingerie to the beach.