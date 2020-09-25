Jinger Duggar Shares New Pregnancy Selfie: ‘Just 8 More Weeks To Go’

Counting On star Jinger Duggar shared a new pregnancy selfie with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, taken at her doctor’s office where she was scheduled for a prenatal appointment. She remarked in the caption that she only had two more months to go before she would welcome her second child, a girl, with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

The couple already shares one daughter, Felicity Nicole, age 2. Jinger said in an Instagram post — seen here — following her initial pregnancy announcement that she could not wait to see a bond form between the two sisters as they grow up together.

In the new photograph, the reality television star and daughter of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar posed for the selfie as she waited in a room to see her physician. Behind her, gray cabinetry and drawers were seen. Sanitizer was visible over her shoulder and a dispenser for surgical gloves was seen behind her.

Jinger wore a blue mask for the pic. Her blond hair was pulled back into a loose ponytail.

She wore a black top in the image. A thin gold chain was seen around her neck, and the strap of a purse rested over her right shoulder. In her ears, a small hoop was placed in front of a second piercing which featured a small stud earring.

Hours earlier and wearing the same outfit, Jinger posted a video chat between herself and Jeremy, along with her sister Jessa and her husband, Ben, via Instagram as seen here. In the clip, she joked she had “pregnancy brain” and could not keep certain things straight anymore, such as the days of the week. She also shared a clip showing Felicity’s speaking skills, as she identified Jessa and Ben, as well as their three children from photographs on the wall.

Fans of the reality television star wished Jinger well as she entered the last several weeks before delivery.

“Wow!!! I feel like time is flying by! So so happy for you! Cannot wait!!!” remarked one follower.

“I’m so excited for you. I can’t wait to see what you name her! Good Luck when you go into labor. My prayers will be with you my dear!” wrote a second person.

“Your baby girl is blessed and isn’t even born yet,” posted a third social media user.

“Seems like it all flew by! Wishing all of the best and a safe delivery for mama!!!” stated a fourth fan.