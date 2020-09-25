Christina Milian Shows Off Her Incredible Curves While Wearing A Pair Of Mom Jeans

Christina Milian treated her followers to another stunning Instagram update on Thursday night. The singer showed off her incredible curves while serving up some smoldering looks for the camera.

In the pics, Christina looked hotter than ever as she opted for a beige t-shirt. The garment boasted short sleeves that showcased her toned arms. The shirt also clung to her ample chest.

She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted jeans, also known as “mom jeans.” The denim wrapped tightly around her slender waist and fit snugly on her curvy hips and thighs as it accentuated her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold dangling earrings, a bracelet on her wrist, and a matching ring.

In the first photo, Christina stood with one foot off of the floor and her hand resting on her thigh. The second shot featured her pushing her hip out and placing one hand on her neck as the other rested above her head. In the final snap, she arched her back and looked down at the ground. In the background of the shots, a plain white wall was seen, as well as a wooden shoe rack.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek curls that hung down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Christina’s over 6.4 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 49,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was published to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 240 messages during that time.

“Makeup is always so flawless,” one follower wrote.

“Obsessed with you,” declared another.

“Is it me or do you look like you are still in your early 20’s?” a third social media user gushed.

“You just had a baby? I need your diet and work out routine,” a fourth person stated.

The actress never seems to disappoint her adoring fans as she shows off her fantastic figure in racy outfits online. She’s often seen rocking skimpy lingerie, tight pants, and teeny tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Christina most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a black lingerie set as she posed in front of the mirror. That upload also proved to be a big hit among her fans. To date, that post has raked in more than 185,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.