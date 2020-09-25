Almost 70 Percent Of Brits Want Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Lose Their Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a new round of negative headlines after a new poll showed that close to 70 percent of Brits want the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to have their titles revoked in light of the pair’s decision to step down from the monarchy this past March.

According to Tatler, 68 percent of those asked said that the Santa Barbara-based duo should have their titles of duke and duchess taken away from them. In addition their Sussex names, the couple also have maintained HRH status — though the aspiring producers have claimed that they would not use the title during their time apart from the royal family.

In addition, nearly two thirds of respondents agreed that the former Suits actress should not wade into political activism. In an interesting twist, the survey was taken before a video was released where the Sussexes urged Americans to vote for the Time 100. The clip has caused major controversy in both the United States and the United Kingdom. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, President Donald Trump was even asked about the matter, responding that he was “not a fan” of the California native, while wishing Harry “luck.”

Phil Noble / Getty Images

Though the duke and duchess did not make specific references about voting for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, many royal watchers have noted that the two should be wary about making political statements as both have made disparaging remarks about Trump in the past. For example, Meghan called him “misogynistic” in a 2016 interview and joked that she would move to Canada should he win the presidency (via Vanity Fair).

Meanwhile, Prince Harry said that Trump had “blood on his hands” during a phone call with Russian pranksters. The prince had been under the impression that he was speaking with teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg and her father and did not realize he was being recorded.

Many of those polled also believed that the duchess herself entertained political ambitions. Thirty-five percent said that they thought that Meghan would like to be president of the United States in the future.

The allegation echoes what other royal reporters have noted in the past. For example, Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie has openly stated that the former actress has thought about a future in the Oval Office.

“She has her eyes set on the U.S. presidency. Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president,” he said, as covered in Vanity Fair.