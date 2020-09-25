Paige Spiranac Spotlights Her Curves In Tight Top, Formfitting Leggings

Model, social media star and golf pro Paige Spiranac returned to Instagram on Friday, September 25 with another stunning snapshot. With her latest offering, the 27-year-old trick shot artist turned Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition model put the spotlight on her incredible curves by appearing in a tight, white top and a formfitting pair of red leggings while flashing a beaming smile.

Although Spiranac’s post served to advertise an indoor golfing simulation system, she still managed to make a sizable impression on her 2.8 million followers, many of whom publicly shared their affinity for her picturesque appearance in the post’s comments.

“Love this picture of you,” stated one admirer. “It seems like you can’t take a bad picture.”

“You can win the curviest yet slim woman award,” joked a second commenter, to which Spiranac responded, “yay I’ve finally won something.”

“You know, u could also participate in a miss world competition,” wrote another fan of Spiranac’s form.

“Wow Paige,” commented a fourth devotee. “Ever the gorgeous woman, and golfer.”

Spiranac was captured in a mid-shot for her latest update, posing with a golf club in hand and a course simulation being projected on a large screen in the background. Per the display, she looked to be on the 16th hole of her simulated round and sitting pretty at three strokes under par. However, it was her own innate beauty that provided a focal point for the sexy snapshot.

In spite of the absence of her bare skin, the side-view angle of the shot nonetheless allowed for a detailed exhibition of the sharp curves created by Spiranac’s ample bosom and shapely posterior. Her stimulating contours were further emphasized by her skintight duds. Meanwhile, she further ignited the frame by turning her head toward the camera to offer a clear look at her wide, toothy smile, glinting eyes and golden locks.

Spiranac’s white top was long-sleeved and ribbed vertically across its entire breadth. Although it largely covered her upper half, the garment featured a decorative tie a few inches below her bustline, which gave way to a sneak peek of her taut stomach. Her red leggings began just beneath the lower reaches of her top, and conformed perfectly to her slender, yet shapely hips, backside and legs.

Spiranac’s latest offering managed to blow up on Instagram, even as it was less revealing than many of her recent updates. In less than an hour after appearing on her feed, the post had accrued almost 30,000 likes.

