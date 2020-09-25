‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers & Preview Pics: Steffy’s Grave Intervention And A Wedding To Remember

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 28 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will worry her friends and family with her erratic behavior. A wedding is also on the cards on Friday’s episode, however, things may not go as planned, per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, September 28 – Finn Learns The Truth

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) informs Steffy’s doctor, John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), that she has become addicted to the painkillers. She has already admitted that Finn did not renew her script, they will need to find out who her new source is. He is also eager to help Steffy kick her habit.

Steffy spirals deeper into the world of addiction.

Tuesday, September 29 – Steffy’s Grave Intervention

Liam, Finn, and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will stage an intervention to save Steffy from her addiction to prescription painkillers. They unite to convince her that she needs professional help so that she can put the pieces of her life back together.

In the meantime, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will be worried about his sister. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) comforts and assures him that she’s going to be alright.

Wednesday, September 30 – Brooke Receives Devastating News

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) forges ahead with her plan to destroy “Bridge.” She plays on his affection for Shauna and insists that he does the right thing. She wants him to marry her friend in front of their friends and family so that everyone can respect their marriage.

Ridge has some devastating news for his ex-wife. He will tell Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he and Shauna Fulton Forrester (Rena Sofer) are going ahead with their vow renewal ceremony. This breaks Brooke’s heart because it proves that Ridge wants to move on with the former Las Vegas showgirl.

Thursday, October 1 – Carter Gets Promoted

After many years of service to the company, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) gets a promotion. Since Steffy is temporarily out of action, he may take over her duties as co-CEO. Of course, his love interest, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will be the first to congratulate him.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) will try to reason with his son. He tries to convince Ridge not to redo his vows with Shauna since he is still in love with Brooke. Eric also believes that the dressmaker and Brooke are meant for each other.

Friday, October 2 – A Wedding To Remember

A mysterious person makes an appearance with damning evidence that will affect many people.

Ridge and Shauna’s wedding day will be filled with shockers and twists that no one saw coming.