NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire Russell Westbrook For Trade Package Centered On Tyler Herro

The Miami Heat may have managed to surpass the expectations from them in the 2019-20 NBA season, but that isn’t expected to stop them from finding ways to make major upgrades on their roster this fall. The 2020 free agency may not be as star-studded as the previous offseason, but there are plenty of big names that are set to be available on the trading block in the offseason. One of the most intriguing targets for the Heat is All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets.

In a recent article, Jake Rogers of NBA Analysis Network suggested a way on how the Heat would be able to bring Westbrook to South Beach this fall. In the proposed scenario, the Heat would send a package that includes Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, a 2020 first-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Rockets in exchange for Westbrook and two 2021 second-rounders. If the deal becomes a reality, Rogers believes it would be beneficial for both teams.

“Westbrook heading to South Beach would make a lot of sense. He would add the lethal scoring threat that could propel the Heat to the top of the Eastern Conference. Miami would also get a couple of second-round assets to utilize in either trades or selections for themselves. As for the Rockets, moving on from Westbrook won’t happen unless they get talent back. Tyler Herro is a lethal scorer and could pair nicely in the back-court with James Harden. Olynyk, Iguodala, and Robinson would all be much-needed depth and talent around Harden.”

The Heat would definitely think twice before sending all those assets to the Rockets. However, if Westbrook could unleash his MVP form in Miami and become a much better floor-spacer, the blockbuster trade would undeniably make a lot of sense. The potential acquisition of Westbrook would enable the Heat to create their next “Big Three” with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo that would strengthen their chances of becoming the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference and winning multiple NBA championship titles.

Meanwhile, if Westbrook’s performance this season will be the basis, the suggested blockbuster trade would be a no-brainer for the Rockets. Aside from getting rid of Westbrook’s massive contract, the potential deal would allow Houston to surround Harden with a better supporting cast next year.

Herro, who is currently establishing a very impressive performance in the 2020 playoffs, could immediately replace Westbrook as Harden’s new backcourt partner. Robinson could serve as Houston’s sixth man and the primary backup for Harden. Despite his age, Iguodala could still help the Rockets improve their wing depth, while Olynyk would give them a defensive-minded big man who is capable of knocking down shots from the three-point range.