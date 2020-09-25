Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Shows Some Skin In A Nude Crop Top & Plaid Overalls

Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin returned to her Instagram account on Thursday night to share another stunning post with her adoring fans. She appeared to be ready for the fall season as she posed for the camera.

In the shots, Nastia looked gorgeous as she opted for a tiny nude crop top. The shirt boasted a turtleneck top and no sleeves in order to show off her toned arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of navy blue and beige plaid overalls to the ensemble. She buckled just one strap on the bottoms as they fit over her curvy hips. Her flat tummy and muscular back were also visible in the shots. She accessorized the style with a pair of brown boots and a large brimmed hat to match her shirt.

In the first photo, Nastia stood outdoors with one arm bent near her chest and the other wrapped around her midsection. She pushed her shoulders forward and tilted her head toward the sky as she soaked up some sun with her eyes closed.

The second shot featured her holding her arms in front of her and looking up toward the tall trees. A bright blue sky and some orange autumn foliage could be seen in the background. She geotagged her location as Montana.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back behind her head. She left a few strands loose to frame her face.

Nastia’s over 1 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,000 times within the first 15 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 40 remarks on the pics during that time.

“Love your Overalls Nastia,” one follower stated.

“And Golden Girl!!” declared another.

“I was hoping to see some pics of you fishing,” a third comment read.

“Nastia, you do have style, I love your outfit, that hat sure does adds a little pizzazz to it!!!” a fourth user wrote.

The athlete never seems to disappoint in her online snaps. She’s often seen showing off her laid back style and sporty looks in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nastia recently drew the interest of her followers when she posed in a pair of skintight ripped jeans and a denim top with a black cowboy hat on her head. The snaps were taken alongside her adorable dog as they enjoyed an afternoon stroll. To date, that post has pulled in more than 16,000 likes and over 90 comments.