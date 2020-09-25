Pia Mia Flaunts Bombshell Cleavage In Sultry Black Velvet Look

Pia Mia put her ample cleavage center stage in a sultry velvet outfit in her latest Instagram video as she complimented her glam squad. The influencer looked stunning as she stood in a room decked out for a party while her beauty team worked on her.

The model wore a revealing black velvet dress that made the most of her enviable cleavage for her night out. The top of the outfit featured two long shoulder straps that were lined with black mesh frills, while the deeply plunging neckline only just protected her modesty. A band around the waist of the dress ensured the skimpy piece didn’t reveal too much flesh, although a square of skin was visible between the band and the garment’s belt, which sat lower on the beauty’s hips.

Pia stood in a room and looked off to the right as a make-up artist worked on her face, while a hairdresser tended to her long locks. The model’s waist-length light blond tresses were styled in a loose wave to glamorous effect. She layered a number of delicate gold necklaces to complement the look, including one chain that read “HOT,” and another pendant that hung down through her cleavage, drawing attention to the area.

The social media star had used a filter on the video that made it appear as if her body was sparkling.

The singer appeared to be in a room decked out for a celebration. A plethora of pink and gold balloons were visible in the background, while deep pink streamers outlined a door frame behind the beauty. Colorful bunting which appeared to read “happy birthday” hung on a white wall in the backdrop.

Pia used the post’s caption to hype up the creativity of her glam squad, while a number of her 6 million followers headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the upload.

“Look at the glam you’re sparkles like angel,” wrote one admirer, alongside a string of black and pink hearts.

“Ugh imagine looking like that,” commented another.

“And you’re ALSO talented and creative and fun as hell,” contributed a third, who referred to Pia’s complimentary caption.

Pia’s latest upload followed a number of racy Instagram uploads from the social media star. As The Inquisitr reported, earlier this week, the musician tugged at the neckline of her skintight dress to show off her stunning curves in a photo uploaded to the social media channel. You can see the post here.