‘DWTS’ Fans Slam Show For Recycling Songs & Themes During Disney Night Performances

They feel the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' concept has been done too many times.

Fans of Dancing with the Stars have slammed the show on Instagram for recycling both dance themes and songs for this week’s Disney Night performances. Their comments were attached to a post that featured professional dancer Jenna Johnson and celebrity Nev Schulman, who will perform an Argentine Tango to the song “Angelica” from the film Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Dancing with the Stars‘ followers quickly took to the comments section of the post to remind fans that other celebrities have also danced to music from that film series for the aforementioned theme week. They also shared their disappointment that the show had recycled themes when there was such an extensive Disney song catalog to choose from.

For Season 25 of the series, Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson performed a showy Argentine Tango to the same tune. For their efforts, the couple received 29 points, just one short of a perfect score from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

During Season 20, singer and actor Riker Lynch, paired with pro Allison Holker, performed a Paso Doble. The couple received 29 points for their dance to the tune “He’s A Pirate” from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Season 28 featured James Van Der Beek in a Paso to the same tune with Emma Slater. They scored 26 overall points out of 30.

Viewers slammed the move.

“Frankie danced to the same melody a few seasons ago, but Riker had the best Pirates of the Caribbean themed dance. Do something new. So much Disney to choose from,” commented one follower.

“Why are you using the same songs over and over again,” questioned a second Instagram user.

“Nothing tops Riker and Allison’s Paso,” wrote a third viewer.

Other fans were excited to see the week’s performances by Nev and Jenna, who have maintained a strong presence as competitors through the first two weeks of competition.

The couple was pictured together in front of a cartoon graphic that depicted scenes from the movie. They stood back-to-back in the Instagram share that announced the film choice.

Jenna donned a multicolored dress with thin straps that lay atop her shoulders. The garment, which was seen from the back, ended just underneath her shoulder blades. It featured a high slit that lay just atop her left thigh.

Nev, the star of MTV’s Catfish, wore an orange suit for the photograph. He paired that with a purple dress shirt.