Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter, Scarlet, Rocks A Teeny String Bikini: ‘Met A New Friend Today’

Scarlet found an adorable furry pal.

Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter, Scarlet, took to her Instagram account on Thursday night to share a steamy new photo of herself with her adoring fans. The 18-year-old actress flaunted her beach bod as she revealed in the caption of the post that she met someone new.

Scarlet looked stunning as she opted for a teeny white string bikini with a floral print. The top featured thin spaghetti straps that showed off her shoulders. It also boasted a low-cut neckline that flaunted her cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and accentuated her flat tummy and killer abs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her muscular thighs in the shot. She accessorized the style with a chain around her neck and a bracelet on her wrist.

Scarlet posed in front of a mirror with a wooden frame for the photo. She pushed her hip out slightly and rested both of her arms at her sides. She arched her back a bit and tilted her head as she wore a smoldering expression on her face. In the background, a window could be seen, as well as some green foliage that was visible through the glass.

Scarlet wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

The second pic featured a look outside of Scarlet’s door, where a yellow and white cat stood staring in at her. More lush green trees and some outdoor furniture were also visible.

Scarlet’s 679,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their support for the post. The pics garnered more than 52,000 likes within the first 12 hours after they were uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also left over 40 remarks in the comments section.

“So beautiful,” one follower stated.

“So pretty,” another agreed.

“Barbie doll,” a third social media user wrote.

“FIRE oh my god,” a fourth comment read.

The young star doesn’t seem to have any qualms about showing off her style in her online snaps. She often fills her timeline with shots of her rocking skimpy crop tops, tiny shorts, and bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scarlet’s older sister, Sophia, also recently piqued the attention of fans when she posed in a strapless brown bikini. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 138,000 likes and over 1,800 comments from supporters.