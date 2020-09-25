WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star Has Reportedly Impressed Peers And Officials Behind The Scenes

According to WrestleTalk, Monday Night Raw superstar Peyton Royce has reportedly impressed several of her colleagues backstage in recent weeks.

The report stated that the former IIconics member is highly thought of among her fellow superstars and WWE officials. This is due to how much effort she’s put into improving her in-ring work recently. Royce’s work ethic and positive attitude haven’t gone unnoticed, with one source describing her approach as “tremendous.”

It is believed that she’s been putting in extra hours at the training school that’s co-owned by her husband Shawn Spears and NXT star Tyler Breeze, both of whom have gained strong reputations in the industry for their ability to put on good matches. Royce is also a coach at the school, but she reportedly uses the facility to learn how to improve her own game as well.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, Vince McMahon has Royce at the top of his list of female superstars to push. She was recently split from her tag team partner Billie Kay because the chairman envisions big things for Royce as a singles star. McMahon also wants to push Bianca Belair as the company seeks to make new stars in the women’s division.

As The Inquisitr report highlighted, Royce is supposedly part of McMahon’s initiative to rejuvenate the WWE product. Ratings have been low throughout the pandemic, and the absence of top stars such as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair has left the female’s division without two top main eventers. Royce is one performer who has been touted to potentially fill their spots down the line.

Royce faced Raw Women’s Champion Asuka on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. While she didn’t walk away with the title, the bout suggested that the company has some main event plans in mind for the superstar in the near future.

The Australian has found some success on the main roster since being promoted from NXT. She and Kay won the Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35, defeating Bayley and Sasha Banks to become the second-ever duo to win the prizes. However, they weren’t given many opportunities to spearhead the division afterward.

The WrestleTalk report also highlighted that the Street Profits have also impressed their peers and officials in recent months. According to the sources, they always work hard to improve and their progress has been rewarded as a result. The duo currently holds the red brand’s Tag Team Championships, which they won back in March.