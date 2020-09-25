Niece Waidhoafer Sizzles In Risqué Lingerie Complete With Collar & Wrist Cuffs

Popular influencer Niece Waidhofer has amassed an Instagram following of 2.1 million by showing of her enviable figure in risqué outfits that leave little to the imagination. On Friday, she did not let them down when she shared an update that saw her rocking a strappy set of lingerie that was complete with a collar and wrist cuffs.

Niece’s body looked like it was made for the set, which was black with rose gold details. The bra was low-cut, revealing her voluptuous chest. Straps underneath the number wrapped around her upper abdomen. A small chain hung from the straps, calling attention to her trim midsection. The panties were skimpy with a low-rise front and a shiny detail in the middle. She also sported cuffs on her wrists and a garter belt that accentuated her slim waistline. The thick straps on her thighs featured rings and hooks. To finish her provocative look, she wore a collar around her neck that included a long chain.

The model wore sections of her hair pulled back. Pieces of her bangs hung free, and a few pieces fell in front of her face.

The brunette beauty was one her bed for the suggestive shoot. A white, padded headboard was behind her. Her bed was also dressed in white linens.

Niece sat on her feet with her legs parted. She pulled on the chain with on hand while giving the camera a suggest look. She leaned on her other hand, showing off her ample cleavage. Her flat abs and toned thighs were also on display.

The pose was a smash hit, with over 29,000 of her followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the post’s caption, Niece left witty remark, which got her admirers to talking. In fact, more than 500 of chimed in.

“Hahaha Nice! One of the most desirable models on this platform strikes again,” wrote On Instagram user.

“Nice, no beyond nice, wickedly naughty in a good way,” quipped a second follower.

“Just when I thought you couldn’t possibly be any better or get any hotter… boom there ya are proving what wrong baby girl,” a third comment read.

“Just have to give a shout out for your creativity, And of course you’re sexy as hell and beautiful,” added fourth follower.

Niece likes to get creative with her shoots, but she always puts plenty of skin on display. Earlier in the month, she uploaded a snap that saw her flaunting her perky derrière while wearing sexy underwear with a pair of thigh-high boots.