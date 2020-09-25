‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday: Hope Refuses To Let Steffy Take Kelly Home

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, September 24 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who informed his father that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wasn’t acting like herself. She accused Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) of taking their daughter and said that he had called her an unfit mother. As seen in the image below, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had rushed to the cliff house to support Steffy. He said that Thomas was scaring him, per SheKnows Soaps.

Ridge’s Concern Grows

Thomas said that Steffy had been ranting and he didn’t understand what she was saying while she was trying to find her car keys. He relayed that she had left for the cabin to take back Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray).

Ridge called Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) to let her know that something was happening with Steffy, Liam, and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). He asked her to call him back. However, Brooke did not return his call. He decided to go to the Logan estate to find out what was going on. He asked Thomas to stay at the cliff house in case Steffy returned.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge rushes to Steffy after Thomas reveals to him her odd behavior and strange accusation. pic.twitter.com/AnNaKnPF8I — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 24, 2020

Steffy Demands Her Daughter

Steffy wanted Kelly back immediately. Hope and Brooke suggested that she stay there and then she could spend some time with her little girl. However, the Forrester co-CEO said that she was taking Kelly home. She then accused Hope of collecting children from other people’s families and adding them to her own.

The Forrester co-CEO reminded them how Hope had taken Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) from her without even letting her say goodbye, and how they had pushed Thomas out of his own son’s life. In fact, she felt that they were even trying to manipulate Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) into forgetting about his mother, Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey). Hope denied all the allegations.

Liam said that he needed to protect Kelly and she would not be going home with her mother. Brooke interjected and said that she must have a problem if she had been hiding the pills. Steffy wasn’t about to take advice from an alcoholic and demanded that she stayed out of it.

Hope said that no one was trying to take Kelly. They just wanted her to get well. Steffy said that was all the Logans did, take from the Forresters. Hope took Beth, Liam, and now she also wanted Kelly. She went for the door to go to the cabin to get her daughter but Hope prevented her from leaving. She thanked her former sister wife for taking care of Beth for all those months but now it was time for her to return the favor. She announced that Kelly would be staying with them until Steffy got the help she needed and could prove that she was better.