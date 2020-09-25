Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Is Still Married To Jason Hoppy, Almost 8 Years After Break Up

Former Real Housewives Of New York star Bethenny Frankel revealed that she is still married to her ex-beau Jason Hoppy, almost eight years after the couple split, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

When the host asked Bethenny if she planned to marry her boyfriend Paul Bernon, who she got together with in October 2018, the Skinnygirl CEO flashed a huge grin and confessed that her divorce from Jason had not yet gone through.

“I’m still married…Crickets again! And scene. And we’re back. And we’re walking,” she said.

“You’re killing me,” replied Andy, who was clearly shocked by her revelation.

As The Daily Mail covered, Bethenny originally filed for divorce back in January 2013, almost three years after the pair tied the knot. However, the divorce proceedings did not prove been smooth sailing, with the reality star previously embroiled in a bitter legal battle. According to the publication, Bethenny and Jason reached a financial settlement in July 2016, and reached a custody agreement over their daughter — 10-year-old Bryn — in June 2014.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Later in the podcast, the host asked the New York socialite if she would ever consider returning to the show that made her famous, after she quit in August 2019. According to the news source, Bethenny did not rule out the idea entirely.

“If you get my gate code and there’s a Brink’s truck full of a lot of cash, you know. It’s all about the Benjamins, baby!,” she joked. “I don’t know. Who knows! I have a different career now as a result of not being on…I’m happy. I had a good run!”

However, the RHONY favorite did admit that she missed having a reason to dress up and wear make-up all the time since leaving the glamorous show, as she confessed that these days, she’s always in pajamas.

Despite having exited the show last year, in August Bethenny was accused of meddling behind the scenes of the smash hit reality production, The Inquisitr reported. Just days after Dorinda Medley confirmed she was departing the show, insiders claimed that Bethenny was holding private meetings with Andy Cohen in an attempt to control which cast members should return for the next season, and which should be axed.

“[Bethenny] left the show but can’t walk away from still meddling behind the scenes. [She] isn’t shy about telling [Andy] who should stay and who should be fired,” sources told OK! at the time.

According to one of the insiders, Bethenny’s alleged impact on Andy’s business decisions did not add up, as she is not the television expert she apparently claims to be, with a number of entertainment failures under her belt, including her own talk show which was quickly canceled.