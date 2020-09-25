Polina Malinovskaya Stuns In A Black Cupped Corset Dress With A See-Through Top

Russian smokeshow Polina Malinovskaya went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram update on Friday morning. The model showcased her fit figure as she served up some sexy look for the camera.

In the shots, Polina looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a black cupped corset dress. The outfit featured gold chain straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a sweetheart neckline to expose her ample cleavage.

The corset top included sheer panels that allowed fans to see through to her flat tummy below. The thick, ruched skirt wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and petite waist. It stopped just above her knees and have fans a peek at her legs.

She accessorized the style with a pair of black heeled boots and a matching leather jacket. She added a gold chain around her neck and a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Polina stood with her hip pushed out and one knee bent as she leaned next to a white building. The second shot featured her leaning forward and placing one hand on her shin as the other rested behind her back.

The third pic showed Polina arching her back and holding her hands at her midsection as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. The final slide included a snap of the model twisting her hips to the side and placing a hand on her head as she raised one leg. She geotagged her location as Orchid House Hotel.

Polina wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

Polina’s over 2 million followers wasted no time sharing their love for the post. The pics garnered more than 45,000 likes within the first hour after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also left over 190 messages in the comments section.

“Wow so gorgeous,” one follower gushed.

“Incredible,” another wrote.

“You look amazing,” a third comment read.

“Always stunning,” a fourth user declared.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her insane physique in her online uploads. She’s often seen sporting racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and teeny tops in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Polina recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a skimpy string bikini with thong bottoms at the beach. To date, that post has racked up more than 186,000 likes and over 800 comments.