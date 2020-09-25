Kindly Myers Flaunts Ample Cleavage In A Crocheted Top At An Agave Farm In Mexico

Kindly Myers’ most recent social media share saw her trade in her bikini for something else that was just as sexy. The Playboy model wowed her fan base of 2.1 million with a sizzling series of snaps that saw her in a casual, curve-hugging outfit.

The first image in the deck captured the model posed on a wooden chair beside a matching table. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. There was a stone wall at Kindly’s back, and at her feet was a dog. In the caption of the update, she shared with her audience that she met the pooch at an Agave farm in Mexico.

Kindly bent one leg at the knee and extended the opposite out in front of her. She ran both hands through her long, blond tresses and averted her gaze to the floor.

The second photo in the set captured Kindly in the same spot, but she leaned forward and looked directly into the lens. Kindly showed off her bombshell body in the smoking-hot outfit that perfectly suited her curves. She rocked a peach crocheted top that exposed peeks of her skin underneath. The garment had a plunging neckline that left her ample bust on display for her fans to admire. The top laced up in the center, drawing further attention to her voluptuous assets. It had capped sleeves that were worn over her muscular biceps, and her shoulders were left bare.

The third and fourth photos saw Kindly standing up in front of the camera, offering a better view of her fit lower half. She rocked a pair of denim that was snug on her shapely thighs. It had a low-rise design that hit a few inches below her navel, showcasing her trim tummy. The sides were worn over Kindly’s hips, accentuating her tiny waist and midsection. The jeans had two silver buttons in the front and the traditional belt loops and pockets on the sides.

Kindly wore her mane with a side part, and it spilled over her shoulders and back. She kept her accessories to a minimum, rocking a silver piercing on her defined abs and a necklace to match. In the caption of the shot, she made sure to tag her photographer.

The post has been met with a ton of praise, including over 14,000 likes and 300-plus comments.

