Toni Braxton, 52, Shows Off Her Fantastic Physique In Black Lingerie

Toni Braxton is showing off her age-defying good looks in a racy new Instagram post.

The 52-year-old took to the social media platform this week to add a picture of herself sitting seated on a chair in what appeared to be a photo studio with a red curtain draped in the background. Braxton leaned to the side in the chair and lifted her leg, giving fans a glimpse of her lean physique. Looking to the side with a hand raised to touch her dark hair, she wore a sultry look.

The picture attracted some viral interest, racking up more than 85,000 likes and plenty of comments, many of them complimenting her good looks.

“Love you!” one person wrote. “You look stunning.”

“You’re just simply beautiful,” another added.

Others said it was good to see her sharing more revealing images again, something that she does not do as often as some of her peers.

In the caption, Braxton pointed fans to a chat with fellow singer Missy Elliott for Interview magazine, where the picture had originally been shown. The feature included a number of other pictures of the R&B singer, including more from the photo shoot in black lingerie. Braxton herself included another snap from that shoot in her cover image, showing her kneeling on the carpet and facing the camera.

There were more revealing looks at Braxton in the shoot for Interview as well. In another shot featured in the magazine, Braxton wore a long and flowing black and white robe with what appeared to be bikini bottoms and nothing on top. The robe was strategically placed to keep her covered as Braxton stared off-camera. Another snap showed her standing on what looked to be the roof of a building, with a high-rise building in the background as she sported a revealing black mini dress.

While the pictures displayed a sexy side of the singer known for her sultry and romantic songs, Braxton explained in the interview that she actually came from a very conservative household and once had a much more reserved demeanor.

“It was so strict,” she said of her upbringing “Imagine having Christmas and holidays, and then it being taken from you. It was a little tough. So, it was different for me in school. I was a little quiet, because I was a country girl. I was a girl that wore dresses all the time, because we couldn’t wear pants.”