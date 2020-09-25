Zayn Malik ‘Still In Disbelief, Can’t Stop Smiling’ Over New Baby Daughter With Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik is reportedly still soaking it all in, and smiling ear to ear, days after he and girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomed a baby daughter, an anonymous insider source told InTouchWeekly.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, this week the former One Direction singer and the fashion model welcomed a baby girl, after rumors of a pregnancy began circulating back in April. Specifically, Hadid confirmed the bun in the oven during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“To try [to] put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x,” Zayn wrote in announcing the news of the baby girl’s arrival, sharing a black and white photo on Instagram of her little hand holding onto his fingers.

It now been just over a couple of days, and the proud papa is still over the moon.

“Zayn is still in disbelief, he cant stop smiling,” the source said.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The baby’s grandmother, Yolanda Foster, is also excited about the new arrival, having said months ago, after her daughter Gigi confirmed her pregnancy, that she couldn’t wait to be a grandma.

Meanwhile, the informant said that the arrival of the new baby has got the couple talking about tying the knot again.

“They’re not going to rush into anything, but now that they have their baby girl they can start talking about marriage again,” according to the source.

However, the insider noted that their nuptials, if and when it happens, will be a low-key affair.

“They were never obsessed about having a huge wedding, but they definitely want to be husband and wife. Right now, it’s all about enjoying their little girl,” they said.

The baby and the talk of marriage come after a lengthy on-again, off-again relationship that has lasted since the two met on the set of Zayn’s music video for the song “Pillow Talk” in 2015. As BBC News reported, the pair split up for a year before getting back together.

With the welcoming of Zayn and Gigi’s baby, about whose name the couple have yet to make a formal announcement, the number of children born to men who have been in the band One Direction Increases to three. Zayn’s former bandmates, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, are also dads.