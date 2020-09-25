China Lashes Out At United States Over COVID Criticism: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Tensions between China and the United States came to a head at a Thursday meeting at the United Nations, after the former declared “enough is enough” amid harsh criticism over the novel coronavirus two days earlier by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Channel News Asia, the Chinese Ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, made the comments during a Security Council meeting on global governance. Due to quarantine restrictions, the meeting was held over video conference.

“I must say, enough is enough! You have created enough troubles for the world already,” Zhang said in response to American criticism over China’s handling of the virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan.

The Middle Kingdom has faced accusations that it had not been honest about COVID at the start of the pandemic. For example, Chinese experts initially stated that the virus could not be spread from human-to-human contact. The World Health Organization went on to promote this piece of information — which has since been debunked — on its official social media pages.

President Trump has been particularly vocal in his condemnation, even bringing up the idea of reparations for the damage caused by the pandemic.

However, Zhang did not address the allegations, and instead chose to attack the U.S. on its own handling of the crisis.

“The U.S. has nearly seven million confirmed cases and over 200,000 deaths by now. With the most advanced medical technologies and system in the world, why has the US turned out to have the most confirmed cases and fatalities?” he asked.

“If someone should be held accountable, it should be a few U.S. politicians themselves,” he concluded.

Many American politicians — on both sides of the aisle — have been condemned for the monumental death toll. Democrats have openly blamed the president, while Republicans have claimed mismanagement of the disease was centered in blue states such as New York and New Jersey.

Andrea Verdelli / Getty Images

The Chinese ambassador concluded his comments by stating that the United States had “isolated” itself on the global stage — a statement which drew strong support from Russia.

Meanwhile, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, had voiced her own criticism of the politicized environment of the session earlier in the day.

“I am actually really quite ashamed of this Council – members of the Council who took this opportunity to focus on political grudges rather than the critical issue at hand. My goodness,” she said.

This is not the first time this week that the Middle Kingdom has grabbed headlines. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent report from an Australian think tank revealed that the Asian nation has over a hundred more Uighur detention camps than previously estimated.