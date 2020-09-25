‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami & Nicole Argue, Abby Makes Plans For The Future

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, September 25, 2020 reveal that there will be some intense moments as another week comes to a close in Salem.

According to a recent report by S0ap Hub, fans can expect to see Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) have one last confrontation with her old enemy Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) before she leaves town to head back to Europe to be with her husband, EJ DiMera.

The two women have had bad blood for decades, and it seems that Sami’s latest visit to her hometown only solidified their hatred for one another. Sami pulled out all of the stops in court while trying to win custody of her grandson from her twin brother Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and his wife, Nicole.

Nicole’s past was exposed in front of the judge. Sami’s plan worked and she was awarded full custody of the little boy. However, Sami’s daughter, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) is back in town and she still wants Nicole to adopt her child.

Of course, Sami won’t allow that without a fight. She believes that if she takes the baby back to Europe with her that she will convince Allie to also return home with her so that they can raise the little boy together. Although, Nicole may have something to say about that.

Meanwhile, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) will begin to plan for the future with her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and her children Thomas and Charlotte. Abby was recently released from a mental facility where she was seeking treatment for hallucinations that she’s been having.

Chris Haston / NBC

Although Abby originally believed she was suffering from the hallucinations due to a drug that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) slipped to her, viewers now know that it was Jake Lambert’s (Brandon Barash) crazy ex-girlfriend, Gwen, who drugged Abigail.

In addition, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will have a heart-to-heart with his step-mother, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). Tripp will ask her if she would give her blessing for him to enter the medical program at Salem University Hospital.

Tripp feels guilty about how he’s treated Kayla in the past, but the pair have bonded and grown to love one another over the years. It seems likely that Kayla will offer her full support so that Tripp can pursue his dream of becoming a doctor.

Finally, Claire Brady will tell Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) that Hope (Kristian Alfonso) believes his wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) may still be alive, and is currently searching for her.