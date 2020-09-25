Heidi Klum, 47, Shows Off Her $2 Million Legs In Plunging Polka-Dot Dress

Heidi Klum is giving fans a great look at her $2 million legs in her latest Instagram snap.

The 47-year-old model and television host took to the social media site this week to show off a picture of herself wearing a plunging polka-dot dress that showed off her long and lean physique. The picture showed Klum standing in an opening of a white picket fence, reaching out to place her hands on two fence posts while leaning slightly forward. With her long blond hair hanging down in front of her shoulders, Klum cocked her head to the side and shot a smile to the camera.

The revealing dress sat high on her thighs, showing off her well-toned legs in high-heeled white shoes. The snap was a huge hit with the model’s followers, racking up more than 45,000 likes.

A few hours after posting the revealing snap, Klum returned to Instagram to give followers a different glimpse of the outfit. In the second series of photos, Klum sat in the back of a golf cart covered with a large white coat. She wrote in the caption that it was “another late one,” as the sunlight from the earlier shots had given way to a dark night. Klum tilted her head to the side in a second photo, appearing tired after a day of modeling.

These pictures were popular as well, with more than 15,000 likes from fans in a matter of just a few hours.

The pictures let fans take a good look at the legs that helped to make her famous. As People magazine reported, the German beauty had them insured for a massive sum — $1 million for one and $1.2 million for the other.

Though Klum said she had a big scar on one knee, she told the magazine at the time that she loved displaying her gams and shows them off whenever she can.

“I always enjoyed, and I still do, wearing super short miniskirts showing off my legs,” she said. “I think legs are sexy. I do like to put a focus on my legs when I go out or when I get onto the red carpet. I do.”

As those who follow her social media feed already know, Klum has been fond of flaunting her legs and recently has shown a love of polka dots as well. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently posted a photo showing off her well-toned body in a red-and-white polka-dot bikini.