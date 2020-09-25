Ana Paula Saenz Gets Soaked & Sultry In A Red Bikini While In The Maldives

Ana Paula Saenz cranked up the heat on her Instagram page this morning with a sizzling new photo that saw her posing in the sea in revealing swimwear. The 22-year-old Mexican hottie rocked a fiery-red bikini that perfectly showcased her fit figure, treating fans to an eyeful of hourglass curves.

The model was in water up to her hips, giving off seductive vibes as she let her shoulder straps coquettishly slide down her arms and parted her lips in a provocative way. Ana posed with both hands on her bosom, as if trying to prevent her bikini from falling off. She was looking downward, seemingly admiring her busty assets, which the skimpy top amply displayed. The garment appeared to be undone, barely clinging to her chest and exposing her deep cleavage, as well as a considerable amount of sideboob.

The top appeared to be a balconette style and was coupled with minuscule bottoms that flattered her trim yet curvaceous physique. The insanely high-cut number had narrow sides that were pulled up on Ana’s body, highlighting her small waist and accentuating the swell of her hips. Meanwhile, the low, scooped waistline dipped well below her bellybutton, baring her chiseled midriff and tummy.

Ana kept her accessories to a minimum, only sporting a pair of dainty gold bracelets that added just the right amount of bling, and which she wore on the same wrist.

The sizzling brunette didn’t hesitate to get soaking wet for the sultry pic, and was covered in tiny water droplets that lingered on her skin. Her damp tresses also suggested she had gone for a dip in the sea before posing for the steamy shot.

The photo was geotagged in the Maldives and showed a stunning seascape complete with calm, turquoise waves and a lilac sky hanging overhead. The serene scenery gave prominence to her bold swimwear, which, in turn, complemented her raven tresses and deep, bronzed tan.

Ana credited Dubai-based photographer Firas Obeid for the eye-popping snapshot. She remarked on her heavenly surroundings in her caption, leading many of her followers to compare her to an angel. Admirers flocked to the comments section to compliment her beauty and smoking-hot look, leaving 210-plus messages in the first two hours, in addition to more than 21,280 likes. While many of the comments were in Spanish, some of Ana’s English-speaking fans also chimed in.

One person labeled her tantalizing appearance as “phenomenally sexy” in a message trailed by a string of fire, heart-eyes, and drooling-face emoji. Another Instagrammer dubbed the gorgeous Latina a “sexy mermaid,” also making use of illustrative emoji to describe her look.

“You are just absolutely beautiful,” wrote a third Instagrammer.

“So beautiful and love your red bikini,” penned a fourth fan, leaving a trail of hearts, heart-eyes, and kiss-mark emoji.