Arianny Celeste Looks Radiant In A Figure-Hugging Pink T-Shirt Dress

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has been flaunting her growing baby bump for her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her recent shares, and her latest was no different, as she rocked a pink dress while out and about. The photo was taken at Westfield Century City, as the geotag indicated, a shopping mall in Los Angeles, California.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand Lovers and Friends and the online retailer Revolve, and Arianny made sure to tag the Instagram pages of both in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The piece had a simple silhouette, but it looked stunning on Arianny’s figure.

She perched on a stone bench area bordering a large planter filled with tall greenery. A large pot to her right had even more plants in it, and the greenery contrasted against the vibrant hue of her dress. The tiles underneath her feet were an eye-catching pattern, and a few stores were visible in the background.

The dress Arianny wore had a crew-neck neckline and short sleeves, and the patterned pink fabric stretched across her ample assets. The material hugged her baby bump, and Arianny accentuated it even more by placing one hand on her stomach as she smiled at the camera.

The hem came to just below her knee, and the fabric skimmed over her toned thighs. However, the look also featured a scandalously high slit on one side that gave the garment a sexy vibe, as nearly her entire thigh was on display.

She finished off the look with a pair of beige sneakers, hoop earrings, and metallic bangles on one wrist. Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and they tumbled down her chest in soft waves as she posed for the snap.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot shot, and the post received over 13,200 likes within 18 hours of going live. It also racked up 161 comments from her audience.

“Looking amazing!!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Stunningly beautiful,” another follower added.

“Your style is flawless!” a third fan remarked, loving the brunette bombshell’s look.

“Man Arianny you look absolutely gorgeous,” yet another follower commented.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny thrilled her fans by sharing a short video clip in which she rocked a skimpy lavender bikini that put her curves on full display. She discussed a music festival in the clip before dancing along to reggaeton music playing in the background, moving her changing body, to the delight of her audience.