‘The Talk’ Host Sharon Osbourne Reveals Two Of Her Granddaughters Have COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne revealed on a new episode of The Talk that two of her granddaughters had contracted COVID-19. She made the announcement during a panel discussion with co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood.

She told Carrie Ann that she initially did not share information regarding the diagnosis because she felt it was not her story to tell but Jack’s. Once he opened up about his daughters’ health issues on an episode of Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean’s podcast Pretty Messed Up, as heard here, she felt she could then share this information with The Talk‘s viewers.

He explained in the podcast that his kids — Minnie, 2 1/2, and Andy, 5 — tested positive for coronavirus. He shared that his daughters came down with the virus after one child took a drink from a beverage that belonged to someone who worked for him. That person had traveled and did not tell the family before entering their home.

“A few days ago my granddaughter Andy came down with COVID…Two grandchildren out of the three have it,” Sharon explained on the September 24 broadcast, as seen below in a clip on the show’s Instagram page.

Carrie Ann asked how the girls were doing and Sharon responded that they were surprisingly well. She shared that after the first three or four days, it was like night and day the way they changed healthwise and that overall, right now, they were doing fine.

Sheryl thanked Sharon for discussing the diagnosis with their viewers and being so open about her family’s struggle with the virus. In response, Sharon commented that since there were so many misconceptions about who could catch the illness, she felt it was important to let The Talk viewers know that anyone could get it, even children.

None of the other Osbourne clan members — including Sharon’s son, his wife Lisa, or their oldest daughter Pearl, along with daughter Kelly and husband Ozzy — have contracted the virus.

On the season premiere of the series, Sharon revealed Minnie’s diagnosis. She explained that she was quarantining and was unable to be live in the studio as she originally planned.

Fans sent their well-wishes in the comments section of the Instagram post.

