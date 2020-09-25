Molly Eskam Bares Booty & Underboob In An Impossibly Tiny Pink Bikini

Molly Eskam recently took to Instagram to update her 1.3 million followers with a new sultry update. In the latest sizzling post, uploaded on September 24, the 21-year-old social media star wore a pink two-piece swimsuit that showcased her incredible assets and her killer body.

In the saucy snap, the Playboy model was photographed indoors. Behind her was a hallway, which led to a balcony. She posed with her toned backside directed at the camera. She looked to her left, staring at a distance. The worm’s-eye view shot showed a closer look at the babe’s pert derriere, which delighted many viewers.

Molly rocked a bikini top that had tiny padded cups. From what was visible, the garment barely contained her shapely chest, and the cups filled to cover her buxom curves. As a result, a glimpse of her underboob was on display. While the front side of the piece was hardly seen in the new pic, it was revealed in another Instagram update. In it, the straps that went over her neck for support were adorned with gold chains.

She sported the matching thong that was just as revealing. The waistband was made up of thin straps that clung to her small waist, accentuating her slim waistline and toned midsection. The swimwear also boasted high leg cuts that helped accentuate her curvy hips. The light-colored two-piece complemented her flawlessly fair skin.

Molly wore her blond hair down, parted in the middle, and styled in loose waves that suited her nicely. For the occasion, she opted for a pair of gold oversized hoop earrings.

In the caption, the hottie shared something about her birthday. She also asked her fans about their preferred zodiac sign, as well as their least favorite, adding a mix of emoji in the post.

Within the first 24 hours of going live, the post earned more than 85,600likes and upward of 530 comments. Molly’s fellow models and fans flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments on her beauty and amazing physique. Others opted to express their admiration for the model by leaving a trail of emoji.

“I am also a Libra. We are great people, but I think you are the most amazing one out of all of us,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are turning 22 already! Time went by fast. I used to watch your YouTube videos, and now, you are a full-time model. Wow!” commented another admirer.

“OMG, girl! Year by year, you look more and more beautiful and hot. I am amazed! Sometimes, I cannot express how I feel whenever I see your pictures,” added a third follower.