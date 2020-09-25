Robin Wright, 54, Looks Flawless As She Poses On Her Bathtub In Star-Print Pajamas

Robin Wright made pajamas look fashionable in the most recent photograph that was shared on her Instagram page. The 54-year-old added the update to her feed on Thursday, September 24, and it’s generated a lot of buzz from her 590,000-plus fans.

The photo captured Wright posed on the edge of a bathtub that was made of white and gray marble. There was a window directly over the tub, and the outdoor reflection could be seen in a mirror as an abundance of sunshine came spilling in. A flower vase, candle, and glass container sat on the ledge beside the actress. Wright rested on the edge of the tub and extended her legs in front of her. She turned her body toward the camera, resting one hand on her thigh and the opposite in her hair, gazing off to the side with an alluring stare.

Wright told her audience that she was posing in her Pour Les Femmes star pajamas. According to the website, Wright owns the brand with designer Karen Fowler, and it aims to give back to women around the world. The ex-wife of Sean Penn opted for a pale pink set that complemented her fair skin. The top of the cotton pajamas draped perfectly over her figure and had a row of buttons that ran down the middle. It had a single breast pocket and a collar, giving the sleep set a dressed-up feel. The body of the garment was decorated with tiny stars.

Wright teamed the top with a matching set of straight-legged bottoms that were loose on her frame. She styled her short, blond locks with a middle part and loose waves that fell to her shoulder.

In the caption of the update, Wright told her audience that it was time to recharge, and she made sure to tag Pour Les Femmes’ Instagram handle. It comes as no surprise that the image has garnered a ton of attention with over 17,000 likes and 140-plus comments. Some admirers complimented Wright’s natural beauty while a few others asked questions about her sleepwear.

“I love you since i was 10,” one follower commented, adding a single star emoji to the end of the words.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY ANGEL,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“You are gorgeous, and so are the star pjs,” another fan added with a few red hearts.

“You look like a Queen,” a fourth user pointed out.