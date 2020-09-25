Princess Eugenie Reveals She Is Pregnant With First Child With Husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie announced she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child in a sweet Instagram post on Friday, and the Queen is “delighted” by the happy occasion, according to The Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old posted a picture of a pair of tiny teddy bear slippers to her Instagram page as she revealed the latest British royal baby is expected to arrive in early 2021. The second image in the slideshow was a photo of the excited parents-to-be. Eugenie beamed in an emerald green top, while her husband looked dapper in a white shirt and gray suit jacket.

Buckingham Palace also released a statement on Friday morning.

“The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Eugenie’s mom Sarah Ferguson also took to her Instagram page to share her joy at the pregnancy of her youngest daughter.

“I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child. Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy,” she wrote, alongside a sweet snap of the expectant parents.

As The Daily Mail covered, Eugenie and Jack’s baby will be Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s first grandchild, and will be the ninth great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. The baby will be 11th in the order of succession to the throne, and will knock the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward into 12th place.

Tributes flooded in from well-wishers in the comments section of Eugenie’s post.

“Wonderful news! Congratulations to you both. You have clearly not been practising Social Distancing! With love from Melbourne, Australia,” wrote one royal fan.

“Aaaaa congratulations my dear Princess!! Wishing you 3 all the best,” commented another follower, alongside a red heart emoji.

“Congratulations,” added a third, with a string of pink heart emoji.

Edo Mapelli Mozzi — the new husband of Eugenie’s older sister Princess Beatrice — also commented on the post with three pink hearts.

Princess Eugenie married Jack on October 12, 2018 — and, as The Inquisitr reported, rumors spread that Meghan Markle chose to announce her pregnancy at the event, which allegedly left the princess and her mom “furious.” According to the authors of Royals at War, the timing of the revelation also embarrassed Prince Harry. When Meghan and Harry publicly announced the pregnancy three days later, The Duchess of York simultaneously made her own public statement about the wedding.