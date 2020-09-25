Rebel Wilson Flaunts Trim Figure In Formfitting Gown With Low-Cut Neckline

Actress Rebel Wilson is known for her funny antics on the big screen but she recently wowed her fans with an Instagram update that featured her rocking a glamorous look while wearing a gorgeous gown. The 40-year-old celebrity noted that she wore it to the fourth annual Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health.

Rebel’s gown included shades of pink, purple and green on a metallic brocade fabric that glittered in the light. The number had off-the-shoulder short sleeves and a low-cut neckline. The bodice was fitted, hugging her curves and it had a flared bottom, which accentuated her hourglass shape. The bottom of the garment also had a matching organza overlay, giving it a feminine touch.

Rebel wore her blond locks with a deep side and her bangs sideswept over her forehead. She opted to wear her hair down in loose waves and over one shoulder for the photo.

The The Hustle star looked to be modeling the gown before the big event in a room that overlooked a city. She stood in a doorway that led out to a balcony that featured an iron railing. The hilly landscape was visible in the distance, and the sky was filled with grey clouds.

It might have been overcast outside, but that did not stop Rebel from looking radiant. She stood at a slight angle in the doorway with her arms by her sides, showing off her curves. She gazed to one side with a serious expression on her face. Her shapely silhouette popped against the dark background.

Unsurprisingly, the post was a hit among her 8.9 million followers. Within just a few hours, it racked up a whopping 243,000 likes.

More than 2,300 of the actress’ admirers took to the comments to rave over how sensational she looked.

“That’s actually the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen, it’s a work of art! And you look flawless in it!” gushed one Instagram user.

“Your [sic] an amazing actress and such a beautiful young women can’t wait to see more of what you put on the big screen!” a second follower chimed in.

“The makeup, the hair, the dress, the lighting and that bod is on point! Just beautiful!” a third comment read.

“You look absolutely stunning and elegant. Keep up the hard work! Your determination is showing!” wrote a fourth admirer.

Rebel seems to enjoy keeping her online audience abreast with what’s happening in her life, and weight loss has been a significant aspect in the past months. She recently showed off her dramatic weight loss on Instagram with a post in which she celebrated a year of healthy living by flaunting her figure in a navy blue wrap dress that featured a plunging neckline.