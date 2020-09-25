Rachel Ward Rocks A Sexy Black Monokini In Sizzling Instagram Video

Blond beauty Rachel Ward surprised her 620,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy video in which she rocked two different swimwear ensembles, including a sexy black monokini. Both outfits were from the brand Oh Polly, which she mentioned in the caption of the post.

She started out the video outdoors, leaning against the side of a white structure with a modern sconce light to her left and a rustic stone walkway beneath her feet. Several lush green plants were visible in the background, although the most colorful element of the clip was Rachel’s ensemble. She rocked a look that featured a blue tie-dye cropped top with a neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and a high-waisted miniskirt in the same pattern. It’s not the first time Rachel has worn that particular outfit, as The Inquisitr reported, and the pieces looked incredible on her toned figure.

She accessorized with a white hat embellished by a black hat band, and had a pair of sandals on. She added a few subtle pieces of jewelry, including a few thin bangles and a pair of earrings. Her blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she struck a few poses in the scenic spot.

Rachel then extended her hat towards the camera, transitioning into a different spot in which she rocked a different look.

She perched on a sleek bench area on a balcony, and flaunted her enviable physique in a black monokini that left little to the imagination. The garment had triangular cups that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and criss-crossed her flat stomach. The bottom portion was a high-cut style that dipped low in the front to show off her toned tummy, and stretched high over her hips to elongate her legs.

She had a Prada bag positioned beside her on the bench, and she was barefoot as she relaxed in the sunshine. She alternated between gazing seductively at the camera and looking off the edge of the balcony area into the distance. She also added a few additional accessories, including a silver watch and what looked like a few extra bangles, which cascaded down her forearm.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 6,500 likes within 17 hours of going live. It also racked up 116 comments from her audience.

“Looking amazing,” one fan wrote simply.

“My God baby. You’re gorgeous!” another follower commented, accentuating his remark with a string of flame emoji.

“Very sexy body,” a third fan added, admiring Rachel’s fit figure.

“Very beautiful and very pretty,” another follower chimed in.