‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Trouble In Paradise For Ned & Olivia

There seems to be some trouble brewing for Ned And Olivia Quartermaine coming up on General Hospital as their marriage is being tested. The fan-favorite couple is expected to have even rougher waters ahead and viewers are wondering if their relationship will make it through this rough patch.

These past few days on General Hospital have been full of adventure for Olivia. She and Robert headed to Monte Carlo to find out if Holly Sutton was really alive. They ran into her son Ethan, but discovered that Holly’s body was supposedly found. In the meantime, Ned had no idea where his wife was until Thursday when Brook Lynn confessed that she erased a message from Olivia while she was in the hospital. Now her dad is fretting and wondering what is going on. Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that on Friday’s show, Ned will lose his temper. It’s not indicated exactly what that is all about.

However, the previews for Friday reveals that Ned will continue to beg Brook Lynn to return home to the Quartermaine mansion. It also shows that Olivia is seemingly returning back home to Port Charles, unless of course she, Robert, and Ethan are heading somewhere else. They are seen in a private jet still in their fancy duds from their casino adventure.

The threesome are heavy-hearted as they believe that Holly is really dead. General Hospital viewers know that isn’t true because she was shown earlier this month alive and being held captive in some unknown place. That story will eventually continue, but for now it looks like Robert and Olivia, and possibly Ethan, will head back to Port Charles,

Valerie Durant / ABC

Ned will be waiting for Olivia with plenty of questions. On Thursday, he discovered that she had shared a honeymoon suite with Robert and that’s when Brook Lynn told him that she had left him a message saying that she would be delayed a few more days. He thought that Olivia was still in Switzerland visiting with Dante. He had been fretting over her not answering her phone, or at least leaving him a message, but Brook Lynn erased it.

General Hospital spoilers also indicate how helpless Brook Lynn will feel. Is that about her dad’s relationship drama or her own personal dilemma concerning her life as it stands right now?

Ned has no idea what kind of danger his wife was in. Her trip to Monte Carlo was unexpected and it’s likely that she will have to face the music from her husband very soon. Their marriage was in trouble even before she left to go see Dante in Switzerland and now it seems that their trust may be completely broken after this.